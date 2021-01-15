STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BSES organises ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat in Delhi

To participate in the special ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat, all consumers will have to pre-register themselves at the local BYPL customer care centre, nearest to their place of residence

Published: 15th January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BSES is organising first-of-its-kind hybrid Lok Adalat in East and Central Delhi for amicable and on-the-spot settlement of power-theft cases. For this the power discom Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has partnered with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). 

It is being organised on January 17, 2021 between 10 am and 3 pm. To participate in the special ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat, all consumers will have to pre-register themselves at the local BYPL customer care centre, nearest to their place of residence. Consumers will be allocated a specific time-slot.

On the day of the Lok Adalat, they will have to reach the BYPL Circle Office at the allocated time, either in person or through their authorised representatives. At the venue, all the cases will be taken-up at the virtual courts, where all the participants, including the Judges and the Court officials, will join virtually through video conferencing.

Hybrid Adalat is a blend of online and offline participation to ensure safety of the consumers and officials, seamless connectivity and faster resolution of the cases.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Adalat
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp