BSES organises ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSES is organising first-of-its-kind hybrid Lok Adalat in East and Central Delhi for amicable and on-the-spot settlement of power-theft cases. For this the power discom Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has partnered with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

It is being organised on January 17, 2021 between 10 am and 3 pm. To participate in the special ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat, all consumers will have to pre-register themselves at the local BYPL customer care centre, nearest to their place of residence. Consumers will be allocated a specific time-slot.

On the day of the Lok Adalat, they will have to reach the BYPL Circle Office at the allocated time, either in person or through their authorised representatives. At the venue, all the cases will be taken-up at the virtual courts, where all the participants, including the Judges and the Court officials, will join virtually through video conferencing.

Hybrid Adalat is a blend of online and offline participation to ensure safety of the consumers and officials, seamless connectivity and faster resolution of the cases.