Citing punctuality, Delhi government's SWD asks staff to report on time 

Highlighting the importance of ‘punctuality’, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) of the Delhi government has warned its staff to stick to the office-hours schedule.

Delhi government's Social Welfare Department (Photo | Department of Social Welfare website)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Highlighting the importance of ‘punctuality’, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) of the Delhi government has warned its staff to stick to the office-hours schedule.

In view of the continuous defiance, the department has informed the employees if they don’t mend ways, their salary will be deducted accordingly. 

“Looking at this growing habit of coming late to the office, the director, social welfare (department) has expressed her displeasure and has further directed all the officers/officials to adhere with office timing…it has been decided to enforce the office timings strictly. All staff members are required to report to the office and mark their attendance in the attendance register,” says a circular issued by the deputy director of the administration branch on Thursday.

It further says that it has been noticed off late that the officers or officials have a habit to arrive late to the office while the office schedule –at headquarters—is 9.30 am to 6.00 pm and for field offices, timings are 9.30 am to 5.00 pm but generally staff walks in much after the reporting time. According to the order, if an employee reaches the office 30 minutes after the reporting time will be marked late and in case he or she is marked late thrice, one day salary will be deducted. 

“Punctuality is a wonderful trait of a person which is admired and respected. Observance of punctuality at the workplace is more important because it is here that once get paid for the hours s/he puts in,” says the notice, which directs incharge of the office, branches, or institutions under the department to enforce the punctuality. 

Last year in October, the women and child development department, which was struggling because of the similar issue,  asked all district officers to send their daily attendance-- morning and evening-- through live location in WhatsApp in a group created specifically for the purpose.

The arrangement was made after it was observed that some were deliberately not following the office timings and also to curb absenteeism.

The minister incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam also warned of strict action failing to comply with the order. However, several were not sending their attendance despite the instructions.

