STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of illicit affair in northwest Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northwest Delhi.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an illicit affair in northwest Delhi's Baljeet Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sohan Chaurasia, they said.

According to police, the body of a woman was found in the field on Chhawla Tajpur road on January 4.

The throat of the woman was slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police on Monday said information was received that a woman was missing from Baljeet Vihar area, which comes under Aman Vihar police station.

When the missing report was checked, it was found that a woman with a similar age was missing from Aman Vihar on January 5, a senior police officer said.

Police went to her place in Baljeet Vihar and she was identified by her son Shivam, but her husband Sohan was found missing, he said.

Shivam was taken to a hospital where he identified the woman as Saraswati.

"Police found that Saraswati and Sohan had strenuous relations.

On Tuesday, Sohan was apprehended from Nithari Road," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had suspicion on his wife regarding an extramarital affair with a man, identified as Chandan, who was living with them for the last two years, police said.

On January 3, he took his wife in his car on the pretext of going to market and went to Vikas Vihar Nala, they said.

He allegedly strangled her with the help of a plastic rope and later slit her throat with a knife, police said, adding that after killing his wife, he dumped her body near Tajpur Chhawla Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime Delhi murder Baljeet Vihar Baljeet Vihar Crime Baljeet Vihar Murder
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp