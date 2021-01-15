No doubt AAP government will deal with COVID crisis proactively, says Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it has no doubt the AAP government, which is looking into the recommendations of a committee on Covid-19, will act in a proactive manner to deal with the pandemic and the post-virus complications to save lives.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli made the observation after perusing a status report filed by the Delhi government stating that it was “actively considering” an expert committee’s recommendations which included providing telemedicine facilities for those suffering from post-Covid health issues.

The committee had also recommended that the post-Covid-19 follow up clinics already functioning in major hospitals in Delhi from mid-October 2020 may also be set up in other Covid designated hospitals.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam told the bench that the recommendations were being actively considered and suitable decisions would be taken.

The status report also stated that it was focusing on testing aggressively and due to its testing and tracing strategy, it has been able to maintain the positivity rate of the infection at 1 per cent or less.