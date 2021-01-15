Now, a lab at Delhi airport to check for new COVID variant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A government institute, CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, has tied up with a private firm —SpiceHealth— to set up a portable testing laboratory at the Delhi airport for genome sequencing claiming that it is early action in containing new mutant variants of Covid detected in the UK and other countries.

CSIR-IGIB is a constituent member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, recently announced by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The laboratory was inaugurated by V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog and Chairman, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), in the presence of Anurag Agrawal, director of CSIR-IGIB.

“We have started a pilot project with SpiceHealth at the airport to find out if we can generate the ‘sequence’ in less than 48 hours and inform the government in case there is a virus variant,” said Agrawal.

Samples shipped to regional labs in India take around one week to do the sequencing. So far, 109 people in India have been identified with the mutant SARS CoV 2.

“This is a path-breaking initiative through which a sophisticated diagnostic capability has been brought to the doorstep, where it is required the most,” said Paul, after inaugurating the lab.