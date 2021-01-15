STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nurses at North MCD hospital threaten indefinite strike from January 16 over unpaid salaries

In a letter to the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, the nurses union said that as they had not been paid for three months, they would go for an indefinite strike from January 16.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital protest over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital protest over non-payment of their pending salaries by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The nurses of the Kasturba Hospital, largest maternity facility being run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Thursday threatened to go on strike from Saturday if their due salaries are not released by Friday.

In a letter to the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, the nurses union said that as they had not been paid for three months, they would go for an indefinite strike from January 16.

“With heavy heart, we are going to inform you that if three months salary is not disbursed till January 15, then we will go for an indefinite strike with effect from January 16. Notice for the indefinite strike is already given by confederation of MCD employees union on December 21, 2020, to higher authorities,” said the letter jointly signed office bearers of the association including its president BL Sharma. 

However, an official of the corporation said that as the Delhi government had released Rs 938 crore to Municipal Corporations on Thursday; hopefully municipal employees would get their dues. The nurse and paramedics of Kasturba hospital observed strikes on two occasions last year in July and October over similar issues.  “The whole responsibility will be of the MCD administration for this inconvenience,” also said the notice to the MS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasturba hospital Delhi North MCD hospital
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp