STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court allows IIMC to chop 29 trees for construction of new building

The building plan shall make provision to ensure harvesting and utilisation of the rain water within the developed area.

Published: 15th January 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has allowed the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to cut 29 trees for construction of a new building for the academic and hostel blocks as also a guest house subject to the Central Empowering Committee's (CEC) conditions.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian passed the order after noting that the apex court appointed CEC has examined the issue and recommended permission is subject to certain conditions.

"We are of the opinion that the application be allowed in terms of the conditions stated by the CEC," the bench said.

The CEC recommended to the top court that the permission be given subject to the condition that IIMC deposit 5 per cent of the sanctioned project cost with the Ridge Management Board Fund and under its close supervision and direction the amount should be used by the Forest Department, Delhi government, for conservation and protection of Delhi Ridge.

"The proposed construction shall not in any manner disturb the storm water drain passing through the 16.2 acres of land in the possession of IIMC during the construction phase as well as the post-construction phase. The proposed buildings should optimally utilize the roof top for harnessing solar energy."

The building plan shall make provision to ensure harvesting and utilisation of the rain water within the developed area.

"The minimum number of trees which are absolutely unavoidable, for the construction of the building, only will be felled. IIMC shall demarcate the 16.2 acres of land allotted to it by JNU and submit a map of the proposed construction area," CEC stated in its condition.

It also states that a minimum of 40 per cent of the 16.2 acres of the morphological ridge area shall be maintained as green zone and the IIMC will undertake planting of native tree species replacing the subabul plants which were seen growing profusely in the open area during the site visit.

"The open area identified for providing parking slots shall be maintained as green area and accordingly the layout plans shall be modified," it said.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New JNU Campus seeking permission of this Court to construct a new building for the Academic Block, Hostel Block and Guest House on the total area of 12,933 sq mt.

Susobhan Mondal, Assistant Registrar (Admn) of the IIMC told the top court that in lieu of the 29 tender trees to be cut, the applicant institute has planted 300 trees of different species and a list of the same has been enclosed.

It is pointed out that the 29 trees which are cut belonged to shisham, kikar and papri species.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court IIMC Indian Institute Of Mass Communication IIMC Building
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp