Delhi hospitals gear up for COVID immunisation; Vardhan, Kejriwal to inspect inoculation

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Kejriwal and Jain will not be volunteering for the shot on the first day of the drive.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hospitals in the national capital are geared up for the Covid-19 immunisation beginning Saturday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to arrive at AIIMS for inspection of the process while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be visiting Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital at 12 noon.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Kejriwal and Jain will not be volunteering for the shot on the first day of the drive. Sources said three persons — a doctor, a nurse and a safai karmachari — will be given the dose in the presence of the CM and the health minister at LNJP Hospital. The Delhi government is aiming to vaccinate 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers by March.

Talking about the preparations, Aakash Healthcare Managing Director Dr Aashish Chaudhry said a designated building outside the hospital had been chosen where the vaccination will be done. “A team from the government will be present for execution.

We will deploy a part of hospital security at the vaccination site to facilitate a smooth exercise. We had uploaded the data of all our healthcare workers on the link provided by the government. All those registered for vaccination will receive an SMS about the time to report at the centre,” he said.

Comments

