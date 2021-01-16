STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Healthcare workers at Delhi hospital treated with chocolates, cakes, juices after COVID-19 vaccine shots

Dr Vikas Dogra, head of the pulmonology department, was the first health worker who received the vaccination at the hospital.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Healthcare workers at a hospital here who received the jab on the first day of India's massive vaccination drive against COVID-19 were treated with chocolates, cakes and juices after the shots, bringing smiles on the faces of many after initial apprehension.

Some of them recalled the difficult months spent during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital (RGSSH), those vaccinated were surprised with these gift hampers.

Dr Ajeet Jain, nodal officer of COVID-19 and cardio surgeon at the hospital, said, "The gift hampers were not pre-planned. It just happened and we are happy that they brought smiles on the faces of volunteers. We will think about whether to continue or not."

ALSO READ: Netizens laud COVID vaccine launch; 'LargestVaccineDrive' hashtag trends on Twitter hours after roll-out

Each day 100 people at this centre will be administered the vaccine.

Dr Vikas Dogra, head of the pulmonology department, was the first health worker who received the vaccination on Saturday at the hospital.

"I am happy that I was the first person who got the vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. I didn't feel any difficulty during and after the vaccination. To those who are spreading rumours that the vaccine is not safe, I just want to say that they are not experts. We were constantly tracking the progress of vaccine. It is a baseless thing and I want to tell people not to believe in rumours," he said.

Till 2 pm, 37 health workers received the vaccine shot at the RGSSH.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccine - BJP leaders take dig at Rahul Gandhi for no word of appreciation for scientists

Nursing staff Shaheen Riyazuddin, who tested COVID-19 positive twice in April 2020, said, "The doctor told me that it happened due to my weak immune system. Our seniors briefed us about the vaccination and said there was no need to worry. I was informed yesterday that I will get the vaccine on Saturday. I was slightly nervous while going inside the centre, but after the jab, everything is fine," she said.

After the vaccination, the volunteers were put under observation for half an hour.

Dr Jain said that they have an emergency room for volunteers who feel unwell after the vaccination.

"We have an emergency room with four to five beds. We put the volunteer under observation for half an hour after the vaccination and if anything happens, then he or she will be attended by the doctors. As of now, everything is going smooth. The volunteers who have come out of the centre after getting the vaccine are fine," he said.

ALSO READ: From ministers to public, what people said about COVID vaccination drive

Aman Khatri, a nursing assistant at the department of mortuary, said he has gone through horrifying times when people fought with the staff for getting the bodies of their family members.

"We are happy that the vaccination drive has started. We used to be in PPE kits for at least six hours a day. The time was very difficult for us. We have seen people crying for the bodies of their family members.

"They requested us to let them take the bodies home, but it was not possible. Many understood the situation and rules, but some of them started fighting with us. Now with the vaccine, we hope that the situation gets normal soon," Khatri said. Nursing staff Vinish Kumar said he experienced weakness for a while.

"After the vaccination process, I went to the observation room where I experienced weakness and laziness. My blood pressure went down for a while. They put me under observation for one hour. Now I am feeling normal and everything is fine," Kumar said. Another doctor Nakul Karunakaran of the hospital said, "I was in the first batch which got vaccinated today at the hospital.

There was no nervousness.

The next dose will be given at least 22 to 28 days later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Hospital COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp