Sanitation worker in AIIMS first person in Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccination

As people around applauded, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria also received a shot of the vaccine.

Published: 16th January 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse administers the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, after the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the AIIMS in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person in the Indian capital to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Vardhan said the two vaccines  the indigenous Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable - were a 'sanjivani', life infusing, in the fight against the pandemic.

"These vaccines are our 'sanjivini' in our fight against the pandemic. We have won the battle against polio and now we have reached the decisive phase of winning the war against Covid. I want to congratulate all frontline workers on this day," Vardhan told reporters shortly after the vaccine shots were administered.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

