Letters of love

Dietician Soleha Shaikh monetises on her calligraphy skills, perfected in the lockdown

Published: 17th January 2021 11:06 AM

Shaikh taking an online class

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Thanks to all the extra time she had at hand in the lockdown, Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator Soleha Shaikh honed her calligraphy skills and started her own venture, Artsy Heartily by Soleha Shams; of handmade gifts made artistic with English, Hindi and Arabic calligraphy scripts. “I started writing my thoughts in calligraphy, and would post them on Instagram and Twitter, which got me a lot of praise. To improvise my technique, I took a short course from Happily Ever After by Becca.

With my enhanced techniques, I started practising modern calligraphy, the faux calligraphy, bouncy letters, bold letters, and now I want to learn copper plates,” says the 25-year-old Dwarka-resident. In December, she launched Artsy Heartily. “If you want to frame a poem or prose, you want to give someone the name or family title, bookmarks, handmade product tags, digital stickers, I can do that. I also take calligraphy and mandala sessions, and my students are from all age groups, cultures, and backgrounds, from India and even Dubai, Pakistan, and London. I also take one-on-one classes as well for calligraphy,” adds Shaikh.

snapshots of her work

Shaikh learnt calligraphy from her father, an aeronautical engineer at Riyadh Airport, who passed away in 2009 from diabetes and kidney failure. One day, while cleaning her wardrobe, she chanced upon his calligraphic work. “I thought that maybe by keeping his art alive, I will make him proud. This venture is completely dedicated to him, and I either give 10 per cent of the profit for the construction of a borewell in a village or donate it in a library or just give it to a person in need after proper verification.

Even though it’s a small amount, I feel glad that I am doing something in my father’s name,” adds Shaikh, who works for an online health portal Precise Potion. Recently, she also got the opportunity to work for The Indian Handwritten Letter co. “I was just browsing on Instagram and a message popped up on my screen, which said: ‘Do you want to write for us?’ I clicked and registered there. Their selection process is long and I was unsure whether my work will get shortlisted.

But after a month, when I had completely forgotten about it, I got a mail from them. They were happy with my samples and took me on board.” Shaikh has got many orders for bookmarks, frames and even sessions across India and abroad. “I want to get the venture registered and make my own products. I already have my personalised calligraphy practice book and I do send the complete material required for calligraphy, and mandala to the participants at a discounted price. I look forward to popularising this venture globally.”

AT: Instagram @artsy_heartily CONTACT: +91 7559282237; (artsyheartily@gmail.com)

