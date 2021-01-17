STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vaccines safe, don’t heed to misinformation, says Arvind Kejriwal

A total of 81 locations have been setup for providing vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in the city.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria gets the vaccine as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan looks on

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited one of the largest government run hospitals in the national capital to take stock of the arrangements the first day of the highly anticipated coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday. Kejriwal inspected the vaccination campaign at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, interacted with some health workers who received the shot and lauded their contribution in fighting the pandemic.

A total of 81 locations have been setup for providing vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in the city. The Delhi CM who has promised free vaccination to the residents of Delhi said people should listen to experts and not pay heed to rumours. “I want to request the people to not pay heed to any kind of misinformation or rumors because the vaccine is entirely safe according to the experts. Please continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing even after being vaccinated,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presents a flower to a medic at LNJP Hospital on Saturday | SHEKHAR YADAV/PTI

Health Minister Satyendar Jain who accompanied Kejriwal said that first to receive the vaccination will be health workers followed by frontline workers such as Civil Defence volunteers and police personnel, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with co-morbidities in that order. Delhi has received over 2.74 lakh vaccines from the Centre and has stored them at government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital from where the vaccines have been further distributed to different centers.

“World’s largest vaccination drive has started in Delhi from LNJP Hospital. Our doctors, nurses, technicians, and staff are very happy because the people will finally be relieved from Covid. LNJP has treated approximately 11,000 Covid infected people and a lot of our healthcare workers were also infected. I want to request people to participate in the vaccination drive” said Suresh Kumar, Director, LNJP hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid vaccination delhi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp