Vaccines safe, don’t heed to misinformation, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited one of the largest government run hospitals in the national capital to take stock of the arrangements the first day of the highly anticipated coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday. Kejriwal inspected the vaccination campaign at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, interacted with some health workers who received the shot and lauded their contribution in fighting the pandemic.

A total of 81 locations have been setup for providing vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in the city. The Delhi CM who has promised free vaccination to the residents of Delhi said people should listen to experts and not pay heed to rumours. “I want to request the people to not pay heed to any kind of misinformation or rumors because the vaccine is entirely safe according to the experts. Please continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing even after being vaccinated,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal presents a flower to a medic at LNJP Hospital on Saturday | SHEKHAR YADAV/PTI

Health Minister Satyendar Jain who accompanied Kejriwal said that first to receive the vaccination will be health workers followed by frontline workers such as Civil Defence volunteers and police personnel, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with co-morbidities in that order. Delhi has received over 2.74 lakh vaccines from the Centre and has stored them at government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital from where the vaccines have been further distributed to different centers.

“World’s largest vaccination drive has started in Delhi from LNJP Hospital. Our doctors, nurses, technicians, and staff are very happy because the people will finally be relieved from Covid. LNJP has treated approximately 11,000 Covid infected people and a lot of our healthcare workers were also infected. I want to request people to participate in the vaccination drive” said Suresh Kumar, Director, LNJP hospital.