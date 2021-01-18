STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balancing the arts

“While I have been involved in various aspects of dance over my career, of late I am teaching more than performing myself.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

“It was really my mother and dance teacher who pushed me into it,” remarks Ranjana Dave of her latest foray into a creative art: professional baking. The professional dancer, writer and academician began baking during some much needed down time last year after much professional activity (“I had just finished with a book and designing the curriculum for a master’s programme at Gati Dance Forum, where I am the programme director”), and clearly she had a knack for it as well; the proof in the pudding is the fan following she’s built up over the preceding months.

Ranjana Dave in her dancer
avatar

“While I have been involved in various aspects of dance over my career, of late I am teaching more than performing myself. With the classes having gone online since the pandemic however, it does get difficult to assess movements over Zoom calls as opposed to being physically teaching,” says Dave, who also teaches MA Performance Practice (Dance) programme at Ambedkar University in Delhi between her stints of writing, editing literature on dance, conducting workshops, constructing curricula, and of course, now baking. “I bake in spells, wherein I bake a lot over several days or weeks and then pivot to writing or something else. My friends keep telling me to start an Instagram account and building an online presence but that seems to be more work than the baking itself.

I am quite happy with keeping things small; it’s very much an in-house project, with me doing everything from the baking to the packaging and delivering, not to mention the tasting,” she laughs, adding that she averages around 15 cakes a month, more or sometimes less depending on her other commitments. “In case someone asks me to bake them something when I am busy with another project, I have the freedom to be able to say I can’t or tell them when I’ll be free again, and I enjoy that kind of flexibility,” says the dancer.

And while she admits to experimenting with chocolate and goodies, those are just for her and some friends who live nearby, as she prefers to concentrate on a cornucopia of cake, claiming, “That’s one thing I know I can make edible for people. So I almost always only sell cakes.” “As an artist, my work consists of putting different things together and seeing how it works out, much like baking.

It too has a sense of proportion, but there’s also this sense of surprise it allows you that when you have the basics in place, you can play around and try out different things, much like dance,” notes Dave, concluding with glee, “And of course, now that I am baking professionally I get to try and taste out so much cake, which is always a good thing.”

