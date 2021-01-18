STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt endeavours to raise vaccine turnout 

“We will hold counselling sessions to create awareness so that apprehensions of the health workers could be allayed.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

injection, syringe, vaccination

A man gets a dose as COVID-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will take measures like counselling and formal phone calls in the coming days to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered Covid-19 vaccines, official said. Only 4,319 health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city on day one of the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on Saturday. This was just 53.3 per cent of those registered for vaccination on the day.  

“We will hold counselling sessions to create awareness so that apprehensions of the health workers could be allayed. They will also be called on phones to seek their confirmation and also to encourage them to come forward for taking the vaccines,” a senior Delhi government official said.

READ HERE: Shot of joy amid fears

“It is necessary to boost confidence of the health workers towards vaccination because its a voluntary exercise. Still, if some health workers do not come forward for it, they may be included in the next sessions on the coming days as per a roster,” he said.

In the first phase of coronavirus vaccination drive, health workers and frontline workers have been kept in priority group and are being administered free vaccines. Delhi has about 3 lakh healthcare workers, 6 lakh frontline workers, and about 42 lakh people who are aged above 50 years or have co-morbidities, that have to be administered the vaccine in the first phase, officials said. 

Many people are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach with the vaccine. Also lack of communication and glitches in the CoWin app are considered to be the major reasons behind the low turnout for vaccination. CoWin is an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery. 

One “severe” and 51 “minor” cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among those who got the vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.  Talking about the low turnout, Jain said some people did not turn up for the vaccination at the last moment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp