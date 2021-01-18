Delhi Police book man under IT Act for posting pictures of girl as his wife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after a Delhi court had directed an FIR against a man who allegedly posted pictures of a girl on social media accounts wrongfully claiming her as his wife, Delhi Police swung into action and filed a case against the man.

Filing a compliance report before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Kumar Meena, the police informed that the man has been charged under section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) of the IPC and section 66 of the Information and Technology Act.

According to the complaint, the girl’s photo was uploaded by accused in an offensive and unobjectionable manner with him. The photographs were merged/photoshoped together and uploaded on facebook in order to tarnish the image of the girl and her family.

Advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma who appeared on behalf of the girl, told the court that the accused has as many as 6 Facebook accounts with different names and his act of posting the picture is an offence of defaming her in public at large.

Sharma told the court that when the girl and her father tried to approach the accused and asked to remove these pictures from the social media, the accused was demanded for personal favours, money and also threatened them.

The court took all the submissions on record and cited the Supreme Court ruling of Lalita Kumari Vs State of UP wherein it is stated that registration of FIR is mandatory if the information discloses commission of offence and no preliminary inquiry is permissible in such a situation. “The investigating officer shall be at liberty to investigate the matter impartially and in accordance with law,” it said.