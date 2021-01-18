STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: It's law and order matter, says SC on plea for injunction against it

The Centre has said that any proposed march or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an 'embarrassment to the nation'.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers participating in a tractor rally on Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday in a rehearsal for January 26 when they will move into Delhi.

Farmers participating in a tractor rally on Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday in a rehearsal for January 26 when they will move into Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a "law and order" matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, while hearing the Centre's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations on January 26, said that police has all the authority to deal with the matter.

"Does the Supreme Court say as to what are the powers of police and how they will exercise them? We are not going to tell you what to do," said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Vineet Saran.

The apex court told Attorney General KK Venugopal that it will take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday, January 20. "The question of entering into Delhi is a law and order matter and will be determined by the police," the bench said, adding, "Mr Attorney General, we are adjourning the matter and you have all the authority to deal with this matter."

The Centre, in an application filed through Delhi Police, has said that any proposed march or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an "embarrassment to the nation".

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the bench said who should be allowed to enter Delhi and who should not be allowed has to be dealt with by the police as the court is not the "first authority".

The bench told Venugopal that the apex court is seized of the issue of farm laws and "we have not said anything on police powers". The apex court then asked, "Are farmers unions appearing today?" Senior advocate Dushyant Dave said he was representing some farmer unions in the matter.

Advocate AP Singh, representing one of the farmers' body, told the bench about the affidavit filed by them requesting the top court to remove the remaining three members of the court-appointed committee to resolve the issue of farm laws and select people who can do the job "on the basis of mutual harmony".

"We will hear everyone on that day (next date of hearing)," the bench said, adding, "We will hear you in the same combination of bench".

ALSO READ: Will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day - Farmer unions

On January 12, the top court had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted the four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

The members of the court-appointed committee were -- Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana. Later, Mann had recused himself from the court-appointed committee.

The top court had on January 12 said it would hear the pleas against the farm laws after eight weeks when the committee would give its suggestions to resolve the impasse after talking to the protesters and the government.

ALSO READ: Give up stubborn stand and come for discussion on January 19: Narendra Tomar to protesting farmers

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Tractor Rally Supreme Court Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp