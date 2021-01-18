STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.

Published: 18th January 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The students of Class 10 and 12 needed counselling and practice before appearing for their upcoming board examination, said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had been a tough time for the students and people around the world. The situation is in control, but not entirely, and that is why schools are not fully reopened yet. Classes for students of 10th and 12th have restarted so that they could get some assistance in studies ahead of upcoming board examination, their particles can be conducted, and their projects can be submitted," Sisodia said after his visit to Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.

"They are at home for nearly one year. If without any practice they are sent to the examination hall, to write the paper without any preparation, then it would not be fair to them. They need some counselling before that," he stated further.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.

"We understand they are children, and trying to make them follow protocols as strictly as possible. Parents are still apprehensive. If parents, students and teachers all are confident only then students will come to school," he added.

Government, government-aided and unaided schools re-opened for Class 10 and 12 in the national capital today, months after they were closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in the national capital to meet the students and inspected the COVID-19 protocol implementations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Delhi Board Exams
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp