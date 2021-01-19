A musical tribute to the martyrs

By Express News Service

For 21 consecutive years till 2019, Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society would organise Amar Jyoti — A Tribute to Unknown Soldiers on Independence Day. But the society paused the event in 2020, due to the pandemic, and have instead chosen to host their 22nd edition on January 23 to mark Republic Day.

The event is in association with ICCR and Indian Raga. “The idea of Amar Jyoti was initiated in 1994 to celebrate India’s independence,” says Programme Director Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, adding, “With this soulful music, we pay a tribute to the valour and courage of our brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives, battling for the nation.”

The musical evening will see an exciting line-up of Indian classical artists, coming together on one stage to create a memorable live concert on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages of Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society at 7:00pm.”

A jugalbandi by folk singers Padma Shri Malini Awasthi and Roshan Khan (Mangniyar) is the main highlight. Artistes Rafik Khan Merasi, a masterful Kamaicha player; Latif Khan on Dholak, Zaheer Khan on Khartal and vocalist Sawai Khan will accompany these stalwarts.

The 1.5-hour long concert will include performances on songs Vande Mataram, Kesariya, and others. “Our first attempt of Smritiyaan concert series #Mumbai chapter was appreciated globally reaching an audience of two lakh. This outpouring love gave us an encouragement to come up with Amar Jyoti, our second feature at a huge level keeping its grandeur intact,” she adds.

Hosting the event online also has its perks, says Sharma. “Organising a concert at a physical venue used to have a specific audience with respect to that city. But organising it on a virtual platform gives us access to a larger audience globally.”