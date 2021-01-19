AAP pins hope on Mohalla Sabhas to ride on to power in MCD

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Year seems to have instilled an increased vigour in the AAP leadership to end the 14-year-long rule of BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Aiming to build a strong ground support ahead of the municipal elections, the AAP has started conducting Mohalla Sabhas where several ward-level leaders of the party are interacting with the public. For the last 12 days, MCD councillors belonging to the AAP have been holding meetings across the city and discussing about the “black days” of BJP rule.

According to Durgesh Pathak, the MCD in-charge of the party, a “growing public participation” in these meetings has boosted the party’s chances of coming to power in Delhi civic bodies. “AAP has held around 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas across Delhi to expose the BJP rule. Every day more and more people are joining these Mohalla Sabhas. Citizens of Delhi have made up their mind that to make the capital a world-class city, they will have to vote for AAP in the upcoming MCD election,” said Pathak.

During Mohalla Sabhas, suggestions from the public on the matters raised by the party are noted. Mostly, the discussion revolves around alleged corruption by BJP leaders. The party, which rules the state, is likely to put all its might to fight the civic body polls, slated to be held next year. At present, the AAP has around 50 councilors in all the three civic bodies which are divided into 272 wards.

Also, the AAP is calculating that decimation of Congress in the city would help it to clinch a landslide victory in the MCD polls. The party plans to showcase the report card of Arvind Kejriwal and garner votes on that basis. The party has claimed that within one year of coming into power, it will improve the financial situation of three MCDs.