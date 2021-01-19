Ramani ignited flame to harm my reputation: MJ Akbar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Monday that his reputation was harmed by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.

Akbar was replying to Ramani’s argument that she was not alone but many women journalists have accused him of sexual miscount but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.Akbar made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar through senior advocate Geeta Luthra during the final hearing.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.“It doesn’t matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first,’ Luthra told the court. She said there was no public interest in Ramani’s allegation.

