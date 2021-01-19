Shoring up Flavours

shantanu david By

While the thought of escaping to the sun-dappled backwaters and endless coastlines of South India is cold comfort in a frigid Delhi still under assault by a global pandemic, The Appumm House, newly opened in Gurugram and delivering all over NCR, is here to make sure you at least get a taste of heat.

The menu is inspired from the culinary regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Konkan and Malabar shores, with the South’s ubiquitous appums ready to serve as your guide through the curries, as well as plenty of fries and roasts. With an extensive selection of courses, meats and seafood(s), there’s plenty to choose from.

For starters, we chose the Mushroom Sukka and the Anjal Masala Fry. The former comprises tender piquant mushrooms enmeshed against the tangled crunchy almost caramelised desiccated coconut, while the latter is a whole Sea Perch drenched in southern spices, presumably before and after frying given its fiery flavour. Though you need to watch out for bones, rest assured we picked ours clean.

For our mains, we stick to the land with a Malabar Chicken Stew, and the Sri Lankan Black Mutton Curry, accompanied by the Kerala Appum and Curry Leaf Appum. We also have to commend the chefs for their appum skills, with the delicate breads having not only survived the trip from Gurugram to Noida, but even retaining their characteristic pliancy and softness.

And the meat curries that they are used to mop up are both skillfully and lovingly, executed. The stew (or ishtu, if you want to get the pronunciation right) is textbook, with juicy chicken immersed in white ambrosial Malabar-style gravy, while the peppery, thoroughly cooked through mutton, is its polar opposite in its heat and robustness. All in all, a meal from The Appumm House can remedy the chills of this winter of discontent.

The food is expeditiously delivered in neatly partitioned containers, with every dish clearly marked and delivered completely intact.

AT: Sushant Lok 2, Sector 57, Gurgaon (currently delivery-only)

CONTACT: +91 9971100955

Meal for two (including taxes): Rs 600