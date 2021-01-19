Teachers can’t be called for other duties without permission: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a much relief to overburdened school teachers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday issued directions to district administrations not to put them on non-teaching duties such as executive or field related work without prior approval from him.

In a communiqué to the chief secretary asking him to send directions to all DMs, Sisodia said that requisition for teachers for coronavirus pandemic related duties should be sent to the Directorate of Education, who will render teaching staff ‘keeping balance between academic requirement and Covid related duties’.

ALSO READ | Balloons, flowers and coronavirus norms greet Delhi students

“Considering the importance of education as well as the emergency related Covid duties, henceforth, the district authorities may be directed not to summon the services of any teacher for any other administrative/field related work, other than Covid related duties.,” said Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the education department.

“If in any emergency situation the District Authorities feel the necessity of teachers, then prior permission of the education minister shall be mandatory.” Noting that teachers are summoned directly, Siosdia said discretion is necessary so that education activities are not seriously disrupted.

Why the order came from govt

Recently, several teachers were deployed for vaccination and deployed for duty in view of the bird flu situation in Delhi. After complaints, teachers were relieved from inspection duty