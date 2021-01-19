STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Teachers can’t be called for other duties without permission: Manish Sisodia

Noting that teachers are summoned directly, Siosdia said discretion is necessary so that education activities are not seriously disrupted. 

Published: 19th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a school after they reopened in the national capital for students of class 10 and 12. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a much relief to overburdened school teachers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday issued directions to district administrations not to put them on non-teaching duties such as executive or field related work without prior approval from him. 

In a communiqué to the chief secretary asking him to send directions to all DMs, Sisodia said that requisition for teachers for coronavirus pandemic related duties should be sent to the Directorate of Education, who will render teaching staff ‘keeping balance between academic requirement and Covid related duties’.

ALSO READ | Balloons, flowers and coronavirus norms greet Delhi students

“Considering the importance of education as well as the emergency related Covid duties, henceforth, the district authorities may be directed not to summon the services of any teacher for any other administrative/field related work, other than Covid related duties.,” said Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the education department.

“If in any emergency situation the District Authorities feel the necessity of teachers, then prior permission of the education minister shall be mandatory.” Noting that teachers are summoned directly, Siosdia said discretion is necessary so that education activities are not seriously disrupted. 

Why the order came from govt
Recently, several teachers were deployed for vaccination and deployed for duty in view of the bird flu situation in Delhi. After complaints, teachers were relieved from inspection duty

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi teachers Schools reopen Delhi schools COVID-19 Coronavirus Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp