STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vaccination is personal decision, people's confidence will get boosted slowly: Jain

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers were inoculated in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on the opening day of the immunisation drive

Published: 19th January 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a low turnout of healthcare workers on the first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of "personal decision" for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence.

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers were inoculated in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on the opening day of the immunisation drive, with sources saying just eight medical staff got the jabs at AIIMS.

"The target of the day in Delhi was 8,136, and 3,598 got vaccinated, which is 44 per cent of the targeted figure," he told reporters.

Jain reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it's the initial phase.

Asked if statements made by a few political leaders raising doubts over its efficacy and safety, could be a factor, he said, "No. Going for vaccination is a personal decision, and has nothing to do with what political statements have been made about it. " Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on Saturday, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.

The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Saturday.

On Tuesday, 26 cases of AEFI, were reported, including two severe ones. One of them had to be hospitalised.

According to the Union Heath Ministry officials, the person was sent to Max hospital at Patparganj.

Jain said a doctor of LBS Hospital has to be hospitalised after AEFI.

When asked if AEFI was a factor in low turnout on the second day, the city health minister said, turnout of nearly 50 per cent is "not very low" and coronavirus situation is also under control in Delhi.

"It's initial days of the drive, and it will take time, but people's confidence will be increased, and it will pick up.

As a government, we are also taking all the steps to push up their confidence level," he said.

Asked if technical issues with CoWIN app were also a factor, he said the app is "creating hurdles" at times.

"Sometimes, it is not working, and it has not stabilised yet," Jain said, adding, there is no plan to do the job manually.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, only 12 healthcare workers got vaccination on Monday, compared to 32 on day one, as per data shared by officials.

No one showed AEFI at this site, a senior official said. At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the number for Monday stood at 20, nearly half of the figures on day one -- 45, officials said.

Delhi recorded 161 COVJD-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

"The fresh cases and actives cases, both have come down a lot. Seems, the situation is lot under control now in Delhi," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Satyendar Jain
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp