46,000 homebuyers register for 1,354 flats under new DDA scheme

NEW DELHI: More than 46,000 home seekers have registered for a new housing scheme launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offering 1,354 flats earlier this month. The officials said that the response is satisfactory and as per their expectations. According to the details provided by the authority, 46,500 applicants have shown interest in the DDA flats and registered on its website in two weeks.

The last date of submitting applications for the new scheme, which was launched on January 2, is February 16. Out of 8,550 applications, the agency has received payments from 2,325 home buyers. “The response has been quite satisfactory. Majority of people are applying for three-bedroom, hall and kitchen (BHK) under Middle Income Group (MIG) category,” said an official.

For its previous housing scheme in 2019, the authority had received about 45,000 applications for 18,000 flats located mostly in Vasant Kunj and Narela. Under the new scheme, the successful allottees may avail benefits under credit linked subsidy scheme as it is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – housing for all (urban), which means people fulfilling the criteria will get subsidy in the interest when they take a bank loan. The authority is also arranging site visits for the applicants, who would want to inspect the dwelling units before applying.

“Generally response in the beginning is low and substantial numbers of people apply during last few days just before the closing dates. We are hoping that the authority will get more applications and resgistration will turn into actual applications with payment,” said the official. Of the total inventory of 1,354 units, 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri,and Madipur and 252 HIG units on the offer are in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini. About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes.

The flats range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs two crore depending on their size and location. The 3BHK HIG flats in Nasirpur are between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 74 lakh whereas the same category flats in Vasant Kunj will be available for Rs 1.4-1.72 crore. The scheme was scheduled in May-June however couldn’t be introduced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Under the scheme, everything from processing of applications to possession of flats will be done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA), an official said.