STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress slams AAP for ‘blame game’ over effluents

Bhardwaj claimed that for 33 days in 2020, the level of ammonia in Yamuna water was far higher than the permissible limit.

Published: 20th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court seeking an expert panels’ report on improving the water quality of Yamuna, the Delhi Congress slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “inability to keep the river pollution-free”.  

Three former Congress MLAs — Anil Bhardwaj, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Vijay Lochav — alleged that instead of addressing the pollution, the Kejriwal government was indulging in blame games and accusing the Centre and state governments in the neighbourhood Speaking at a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that for 33 days in 2020, the level of ammonia in Yamuna water was far higher than the permissible limit.

“If Delhi was receiving water with high ammonia content at Wazirabad barrage from Haryana, what about the water flowing from Wazirabad to the Okhla, which is 75 per cent polluted. It was the responsibility of the DJB to ensure that water from this stretch is treated and made potable,” the Congress leader said.
Ahmed, former vice chairman of DJB, said the Kejriwal government had promised cleaning of Yamuna on top priority but “failed miserably”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Yamuna aap Delhi government Yamuna pollution
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp