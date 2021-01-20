Congress slams AAP for ‘blame game’ over effluents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court seeking an expert panels’ report on improving the water quality of Yamuna, the Delhi Congress slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “inability to keep the river pollution-free”.

Three former Congress MLAs — Anil Bhardwaj, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Vijay Lochav — alleged that instead of addressing the pollution, the Kejriwal government was indulging in blame games and accusing the Centre and state governments in the neighbourhood Speaking at a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that for 33 days in 2020, the level of ammonia in Yamuna water was far higher than the permissible limit.

“If Delhi was receiving water with high ammonia content at Wazirabad barrage from Haryana, what about the water flowing from Wazirabad to the Okhla, which is 75 per cent polluted. It was the responsibility of the DJB to ensure that water from this stretch is treated and made potable,” the Congress leader said.

Ahmed, former vice chairman of DJB, said the Kejriwal government had promised cleaning of Yamuna on top priority but “failed miserably”.