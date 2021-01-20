STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID tests cross one crore-mark in Delhi, Kejriwal says 'new record'

In a tweet, Kejriwal asserted the city had "successfully contained the scale and spread" of the infection.

Published: 20th January 2021 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose coronavirus has crossed the one crore-mark on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailing the milestone as a "new record".

Delhi recorded 228 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the infection tally to over 6.33 lakh on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent.

The number of tests done per million as on Tuesday was over 5.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at 1,00,59,193, according to the Health Department.

"Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over 1 crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50% of Delhi's population," Kejriwal tweeted.

"With a focus on increased testing & treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale & spread of Corona infection."

These 228 new cases came out the 63,151 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,957 RT-PCR tests and 30,204 rapid antigen tests, the Wednesday bulletin said.

