Delhi vaccine drive: Numbers fail to reach half the target

On Day 3, though number of beneficiaries was less than 50%, vaccination count rose

Published: 20th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

A health official shows a Covaxin vaccine dose after a consignment of the vaccine arrived. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the third day of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the national capital again failed to reach even half the target. On Tuesday, 4,936 healthcare workers were vaccinated while the target set by the government was 10,125, making it only 48%.

According to state government figures, though the number of beneficiaries was less than 50% of the target, the count rose compared to the first two days. While on Saturday 4,319 healthcare workers were inoculated, on Monday which was the second day of the inoculation in the city, the number was down to 3,598.

The pattern of low turnout in government facilities and more in private hospitals continued. The reason for a higher rate in private hospitals remains unclear as the administrations didn’t clarify. Officials said the low rate at government hospitals was due to fear which is turning back healthcare workers from the vaccination drive.

“Top leaders will have to step forward, take vaccines and show the path to others. The healthcare workers are afraid of vaccination. The pros and cons have to be repeatedly highlighted and ministers need to actively promote the drive. Mere announcements won’t work,” said an AIIMS official who did not wish to be named. 

“The doctors are disappointed with being provided Covaxin and have backed off. The staff and paramedical employees had initially agreed, but they are now dithering. The whole process needs to be redesigned and relaunched with a proper message,” said the official. An official from a state-run hospital, who also requested anonymity, said, “We have to personally call workers to come for vaccination. This is time consuming and does bring expected results.”

District officials have told the hospitals to provide vaccines to any beneficiary registered with the programme and who comes voluntarily. “The person may not figure on a list of, say, 100 names, but if one is registered, then he/she can come over for vaccination. This is true for the entire Delhi,” said an official from South West district. 

