‘I want to tread my own path’

Many budding authors found their inspiration in the lockdown, Vasant Vihar resident Shashi Bakshi, 36, is one of them. His debut book, Raising Hell For Peace, is a fictional political thriller about how those in power collude with one another for petty personal gains. But, there is hope, for there a few who will fight for just causes. A qualified mechanical engineer, Bakshi is a management consultant by profession, with a keen interest in historical and mythological literature. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey from an engineer to an author.

I was always into writing. During my student days, one of my reviews of a Bollywood movie was published in a national daily. I also used to run a blog by my name wherein I shared my thoughts and observations, though later I took it off the public domain.The thought of writing this book came to me in 2018 when I felt a strong urge to dissent with the current dispensation’s ideology of majoritarianism. I discussed it with my friends who all motivated me to write it. Encouraged I began.

Tell us a little more about the book.

There are two protagonists in the book, Arya and Desh. Arya is based on a Hindu mythological legend known for ‘raising hell’ and seeking revenge. In the novel, Arya is seen confronting his anger by humming the Shiv Tandav Stotram, while practising yoga daily. Thus raising hell within to find peace. The mythological significance to this is revealed in Chapter 10 of the book. Interestingly, my second protagonist in the book was initially my manin antagonist, whose character i changed midway. I lost the main antagonist, but the book has enough negative characters to balance that out.

How did you go about writing it?

I did some reading, and researched and structured the process. I love keeping myself abreast with politics as also reading mythology, so researching in this space was very enjoyable for me. Intertwining the two (politics and mythology) with thrilling fictional turns and twists to create a gripping narrative was creatively satisfying. But, I must say managing time and staying consistently motivated was a huge challenge. I multitasked this passion project with two of my other implacable priorities — professional commitments and family.

Your father was an MLA. Why didn’t you join politics like others?

I want to tread my own path. I have an analytical and restorative aptitude, thus I find resonance in being a management consultant. My degrees in engineering and business have only sharpened my skills. As a team leader, I am upbeat and can get others excited about what we have to achieve as a group — these qualities would help me in politics. At some later stage, I may contribute to politics, but the shape and form of contribution is a little fuzzy as of now.



You have very strong views against the present government.

I feel that it is on a misplaced trajectory, spreading an environment of hate and division in the country to win elections. The sensible work they have been doing is getting watered down because of this.



Can your book change things?

Art and literary works mirror the society, and have always tried to move people, subconsciously, towards a better future. My novel will entertain people who love the fictional thriller genre, but the readers will also get the subliminal message which I have tried to convey — just like the movie Article 15 or the web series Ashram. Both are fictional accounts but also sensitise us about the deep-rooted problems of our society.

Rapid Fire

Define creativity: Being brave, flexible, critical and have the ability to read between the lines.

Favourite book: Ashwin Sanghi’s Krishna Key and Chanakya Chants.

Favourite author: Shashi Tharoor.

Other interests: Binging on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

