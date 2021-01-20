Menu for 2021: Health, Home, & Hope

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

This year, I think we will see trends changing by the month, depending on the situation vis-a-vis the coronavirus,” muses Gaurav Malhotra, Sr Sous Chef, The Ashok, adding, “But given that health is going to be on everyone’s mind for the foreseeable future, I think we will see a lot of menus, across cuisines and restaurant types, concentrating on ‘healthy’ ingredients and recipes, super-foods, and local, seasonal produce. Probiotics and fermented foods, which were gaining popularity just as the pandemic struck, will bounce back in popularity.”

Nishi Alok of Oishii Wok, a Japanese take-away in Gurugram, chimes in saying, “With the pandemic still present in our communities, we can expect to see a rise in menus that focus on “food as wellness”.”

According to Alok, “Oishii Wok’s breakdown on our favorite food trend themes come from a few different 2021 forecasts including Whole Foods.”

The eatery plans to incorporate superfoods, probiotics, broths, Vitamin C, mushrooms, broccoli, avocado, plant-based rainbow food and turmeric; all because of their immunity boosting abilities that also help boost the mood, and reduce stress. Indeed, chefs and restaurateurs across the board are saying that while the industry has seen a complete paradigm shift over the last year, the promotion of “healthy” food is what’s going to get people back into eateries. That’s when they’re not ordering in, of course.

Sunday brunch spread at Kampai, Aerocity

Dine In

“With growing awareness and campaigns about ‘Support Local Businesses’, many trained chefs will turn entrepreneurs, providing personalised food solutions to the huge customer base. This is also supported by the demand for ‘food with a story’,” says Chef Vineet Manocha, Vice President Culinary, Lite Bite Foods, adding, “Small menus customised to needs and changing frequently to provide variety, local sustainability, daily subscription of meal kits, unpretentious dark kitchens etc., will get a further boost this year.”

Indeed, from DIY kits to in-home dining out experiences (fine dine restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep), 2021 could arguably be called the year of the moveable feast(s), with Chef Harangad Singh of popular cloud kitchen Parat noting, “Food delivery services will be in demand. Both fresh and frozen foods will be relished at home, while gourmet restaurant meals will be re-discovered in home dining experiences. People will look for quality ingredients, and nostalgic creative experience at home as to enjoy while watching movies or series in OTT platforms.”

Amit Bagga of Daryaganj restaurants is developing a ‘Curiosity Box’ for home delivery, which will serve a feast to pander all five senses. “Creating that unique experience at home, which brings the restaurant dine-in experience to the guests’ homes will be the big trend to look forward for,” says Bagga, adding, “After all, a restaurant dine-in experience is a blend of what all our five senses subconsciously experience together. Hence, an experience that creates the same experience at home will be the winner.” But there’s more.

Vocal for Glocal

“Glocal (globally local) is the new wave. The times to come will witness the use of many international ingredients in Indian dishes and many Indian spices/ingredients in international favorites, not just within the culinary boundary of India, but overseas as well,” asserts Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants, observing, “This trend is a result of diners becoming more adventurous; while there is a segment that still prefers the traditional cuisine, the newer generation is ready to experiment in order to find newer and finer flavours. Regional food will yet again reign supreme.”

“The use of local and seasonal ingredients and dishes will be the flavor of the season. One can expect lot of fusion foods from across countries blended together using local ingredients and catering to Indian tastes,” agrees Chef Sagar Bajaj, Culinary Head of First Fiddle Restaurants and Founder of home delivery brand Salsa Kitchen, adding that local produce is far healthier, cheaper and safer considering the current times. “The key trend will also be Back to Basics. Our focus will return to comfort and simplicity. Home-style cooking that reflects a heritage experience will give us a sense of normalcy, which we all had been looking forward to.”

Old is Gold

Home chefs are bringing in a lot of traction on ancient recipes, observes Manocha. “It’s not difficult in India to move back to sustainable heirloom ingredients as we just have to look back two generations. If I get stuck anywhere on sustainability, I just think what my grandma would do in such situations. There is a lot of focus on reviving old cooking methods, cookware, techniques and recipes. There is a growing appreciation for ghee and cold-pressed seed oils which were used by our ancestors.”

Vikrant Batra of Café Delhi Heights agrees, pointing out, “India is a young nation of 1.2 billion consumers with a large number of national and international trends influencing us. Yet, we are a country of strong regional preferences, despite a broadening palate when it comes to food. Indians have historically valued pure, freshly cooked and homemade meals, thus borrowing the eating out trends from the west. Therefore, dishes that are cooked from scratch, with an origin of its own, are trending today. So food with cultural and regional influences as well as back-to-basics Indian food will be the key trend.”

The younger generation of chefs seem to agree with their colleagues, with 24-year-old Hitein Puri neatly summing up, “Speedy and from scratch ingredients, cloud kitchens, and restaurants with interactive and trustworthy staff, are the three things that will be the talk of the town. The number of dine in restaurants are decreasing as ‘ghost kitchens’ take over cities.

Although it is not easy to develop a true high-end delivery service, we will see our favourite chefs and dishes not in restaurants but on the online platform. It won’t be unusual to find a food condiment in your house packaged and branded by your favourite restaurant. The restaurants that survive will do so purely on the basics of great, simple food and trustworthy hospitality. The phrase taught in hospitality colleges of ‘home away from home’ has never rang more true.”