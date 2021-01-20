Parakram Diwas to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the inaugural event for celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birthday on January 23 in Kolkata. The Centre has also decided to celebrate the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas every year.

“When the people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s unparalleled contribution to this great nation in 125th birt anniversary year; ....And now in order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd of every January as Parakram Diwas to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them of patriotic fervour,” a notification said.

Modi had constituted a high-level committtee for deciding the programmes for the celebrations. The committee will provide guidance for the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata, and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj.

Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said there will be a permanent exhibition on Netaji and a projection mapping show. Patel said PM Modi will also felicitate prominent members of the Indian National Army formed by Bose and their family members in Kolkata on Saturday. The ministry will also organise a programme at Netaji’s birthplace Cuttack. Other ministries have also proposed activities for the same to commemorate the occasion.