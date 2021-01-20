STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set five targets for each police station to be met by 2022: Amit Shah

Shah asked Delhi Police to set five agendas on priority basis for every police station in the capital and work towards improving these five areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates a personnel at Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday | PTi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for effectively handling law and order situation despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, North East Delhi riots, migrant movement and ongoing farmers’ protest.  

While visiting Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday, Shah paid homage to brave corona warriors of the force who laid down their lives on duty and also presented ranks to policemen who were promoted out of turn in recognition of their outstanding work. 

“Whether it was the riots in North East Delhi, or the lockdown, unlock or return of migrant labourers to their homes or farmers agitation, Delhi Police has come off with flying colours in all tests,” Shah said.
Shah asked Delhi Police to set five agendas on priority basis for every police station in the capital and work towards improving these five areas.

The minister urged the force to set their targets on the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022 and said if this happens, nothing will come in the way of improving the public perception about Police and solving problems of capital.

The force played an exemplary role during the lockdown, including surveillance from drones, providing medicines to the elderly, feeding laburers and transporting pregnant mothers to hospital, Shah said. During this pandemic, 7,667 policemen were also infected and 30 died, but the Delhi Police never ever wavered, he said. The minister said he would review the working of police stations in March as a positive image of police is a must to ensure good policing. 

Shah said crime control does not simply mean apprehending the criminal, they should also get the harshest punishment which is possible only when forensic and scientific evidence is placed before the court.
The minister announced that a world-class data centre of the Delhi Police linking more than 15,000 cameras would be set up in Delhi and these cameras would directly help in crime control. He assured the force that police welfare is  being taken care of. Efforts are being made to double the housing satisfaction ratio from about 19 to 40 percent, Shah said.

