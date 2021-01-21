STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Development Authority allots 1,214 parking spaces via draw

The draw of lots for allotment of nearly 18,000 flats on offer under the scheme was held in July 2019.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday allotted free parking spaces across three categories to owners of 1,214 flats in Vasant Kunj under the 2019 housing scheme by conducting a draw of lots, officials said. The draw of lots was held at the Vikas Sadan, headquarters of the Authority.

“The allotment of parking spaces wasn’t done at the time of allotment of flats for the 2019 scheme. Therefore, it was done today,” an official said, adding that 1,267 parking lots were up for grabs. The draw of lots for allotment of nearly 18,000 flats on offer under the scheme was held in July 2019.

“The draw was conducted today and 1,214 applicants were allotted parking spaces, under three categories—stilt, basement and open,” the official said. These applicants possessed flats in three categories— 416 in high-income group (HIG), 579 in middle-income group (MIG) and 219 in low-income group (LIG). Sixty applicants belonged to physically-challenged category, the official said. 

“The allotment of parking spaces was free of cost as it included for Vasant Kunj flats under Housing Scheme 2019. Also, for 2021 Housing Scheme launched in January, parking will be allotted along with allotment of flats,” he said.

So far, more than 46,000 home seekers have registered for a new housing scheme launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offering 1,354 flats earlier this month. Of the total inventory of 1,354 units, 757 MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri,and Madipur and 252 HIG units on the offer are in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini.  About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes. The cost of the flats range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 2 crore. 

