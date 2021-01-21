STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi schools told to speed up installation of pad incinerator

Out of the approved 3,204 SNIs, a total of 2,102 units with smoke control units have already been installed in 213 schools of the DoE.

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of reopening of schools, the Delhi government has asked the heads of all government schools to install sanitary napkin incinerator (SNI) with smoke-control unit immediately to provide clean toilet and ensure safe menstrual hygiene for girl students.  

An incinerator is a small machine which burns used sanitary napkins into ashes. It can also be used to generate electricity and help reduce plastic pollution. A few months ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government approved a project to install SNIs in 3,204 toilet blocks of 553 schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Out of the approved 3,204 SNIs, a total of 2,102 units with smoke control units have already been installed in 213 schools of the DoE. Now, the remaining 1,102 SNIs are to be installed in rest of the schools. As schools reopened across the national capital for Class 10 and 12 students, the government has asked all the school heads to make immediate arrangements to identify the location and provide proper power supply with power points for the installation of the SNIs.

“Head of Schools shall ensure that power points are installed and are made functional at the identified location within two days,” read a circular issued by DoE. The head of schools (HoS) will monitor the installation work. Besides, teachers and students will be trained to use the machine. “The HoS will nominate one science lab assistant and a science teacher (female) as in charge of the SNI,” said an official. 

The in-charge will also have to prepare a class-wise schedule and escort the girl students to toilet blocks to demonstrate the proper way of using the incinerator. This will be repeated until the students become proficient in using the SNI. “It’s a nice initiative at such a hazardous time. Some girls throw the used pads in washrooms and the cleaning aunty or uncle has to remove it, which can expose them to diseases also. The plastic usage will also reduce,” said Navya, a class 12 student.  

India generates up to 1 billion non-compostable sanitary napkins waste every month but the topic of menstruation is still brushed under the carpet let alone acknowledged as an issue that needs discussion and awareness, said an official.

For representational purpose.
