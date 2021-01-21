Put on hold proposal for home delivery of rations: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan—a network of organisations—wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing concern over the Delhi government’s proposal on home delivery of rations. The group urged the Delhi government to immediately put on hold its proposal for home delivery of rations. The change in the delivery mechanism may increase anxiety and distress among people.

It urged the government to place all the relevant information about the proposed policy of home delivery of rations in the public domain and hold public consultation and invite feedback. The social organisation alleged the proposal for home delivery of rations which will be a departure from the existing system was being pushed through without any public consultation, disclosure of relevant information, awareness creation and without any piloting of the delivery mechanism.

“In the current circumstances of unprecedented economic distress and unemployment, the foodgrains provide under the National Food Security Act are a lifeline for the poor and marginalized in Delhi,” the letter said. It said the delivery of foodgrains at individual homes is likely to increase the chances and scope for corruption, siphoning of grains and extortion.

“In the current scenario, where there is poor oversight and monitoring of the existing 2000 ration shops in Delhi, it is unclear how the administration will carry out oversight of large number of delivery persons delivering to lakhs of homes,” it said.