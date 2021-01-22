STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSI Mantra: A new surgical robotic system

Only a few in India have access to robotic-assisted surgeries, for the simple reason that the system is expensive and its availability limited. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:33 AM

SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System

By Express News Service

Only a few in India have access to robotic-assisted surgeries, for the simple reason that the system is expensive and its availability limited.  Keeping this in mind, Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, one of the pioneers in minimally invasive and robotic cardiac surgery, has developed an SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System, which offers minimally invasive robotic surgery solutions. It was launched this Tuesday, with a live demonstration at the Taj Hotel, New Delhi. 

The event, streamed online, was attended by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant via web-conferencing. “Robotics is the future of surgery, and my vision is to create a technologically advanced system that is cost-effective, easy to use, and can be applied to all surgical specialities. Thus, benefitting most patients around the world,” said Dr Srivastava, adding that compared to conventional surgery, robotic surgery needs smaller incisions, which means less pain, few scars and faster recovery. 

The SSI MANTRA system was recently utilised for the first in human pilot study at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute (RGCI), where the surgeons successfully completed 18 complex Urology, Gynaecology and General Surgery procedures in less than a month. 

Congratulating the team for developing a cost-effective robotic surgical system, RGCI Medical Director Dr Sudhir Rawal remarked, “I have been closely involved in the clinical trials myself, and the results have been outstanding.” This robotic system can be utilised for all major surgical specialities, including urology, general surgery, gynaecology, thoracic, cardiac, and head and neck surgery.

