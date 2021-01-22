STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s food vending licence draws AAP MLA’s ire 

“The BJP’s target is to loot the citizens of Delhi before leaving the MCD. We all know there are various encroached shops in Delhi set up with the support of the BJP-ruled MCD.

Published: 22nd January 2021

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The clash between AAP and BJP over control in Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) has taken a fresh turn. AAP’s South Delhi lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday that South MCD has passed a scheme to provide permanent licences to food carts and food trucks and termed it “anti-citizen”.

“The BJP’s target is to loot the citizens of Delhi before leaving the MCD. We all know there are various encroached shops in Delhi set up with the support of the BJP-ruled MCD. Now, South MCD has come up with a scheme on issuing permanent licenses to restaurants on roads and footpaths,” said Bhardwaj.

The MLA from Greater Kailash in South Delhi said this scheme will cause chaos, adding that BJP wants this with an eye on looting the institution. “The scheme will bring massive chaos on the roads and streets of the capital. AAP wants to know from BJP whether they have consulted any Resident Welfare Association or the citizens of Delhi before passing this scheme.”

The Centre has formulated a law called Street Vendors’ Protection Act. By this law, authorities have to identify street vendors and issue licenses for the shops in their respective zones. It also talks about committees with representatives from civic bodies as well as the state government, along with expert members and social workers to demarcate street vending zones in the city.

Meanwhile, AAP said it has conducted Mohalla Sabhas in about 61 locations in 42 assembly constituencies campaigning against the BJP-ruled MCD and its alleged involvement in corruption. 

