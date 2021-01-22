CBI takes over probe in murder of bank official

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the death case of a private bank executive from the Haryana Police. Dheeraj Ahlawat, vice President of Yes Bank, went missing from his home in Gurugram in August last year and was found dead two days later in Delhi.

According to his family, Ahlawt had gone out of his home in Sector 46 for a walk but never returned. He was found dead two days later in Rohini area of the national capital.

Ahlawat’s body was found in a canal. As his job was associated with corporate loans, his family has alleged that his abduction and murder was a part of a big conspiracy.

hlawat’s family had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in October and sought a CBI investigation alleging no progress in the probe by Haryana Police.