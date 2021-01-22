STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

A Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.

According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The case against Sirsa and others was registered on Thursday for cheating and embezzlement of gurdwara funds by making huge unjustified payments, totalling around Rs 1 crore, for the purchase of tents, blankets and tarpaulin from sham companies, the police said.

They said that it was registered on the basis of a complaint by one Bhupinder Singh, who is one of the stakeholders in the funds received by the DSGMC.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

They said that an investigation is underway.

