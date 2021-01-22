Finance deptartment eases bureaucratic process for grant-in-aids

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The finance department of the Delhi government has revised the procedure for release of grant-in-aid (GIA) to local and autonomous bodies for different projects to ensure timely disbursal of funds. As per the fresh order, the files will not be sent to the planning department for vetting and the finance department will take a decision after their examination according to the prescribed rules or guidelines.

“It has been decided that there is no need of files of GIA to be sent to the planning department as being unnecessary and duplicate examination of same issues and finance department can directly dispose the files after examining as per the set norms/ guidelines,’ says the order issued by Manoj Kumar, deputy secretary IV (finance).

The government officials said that before the revision of the procedure, the proposals for GIA from various departments were initially received in the finance department, which would subsequently forward them to the planning department for examination. “The planning department after examination returned the files with its observation to the finance.

Then only it approves the proposal for release of the GIA. Because of this procedure being followed for years, the proposal for releasing GIA gets delayed unnecessarily due to repetitive scrutiny by planning and finance while the proposals are routine in nature and examined as per the existing rule. Hence, it has been decided that the proposals for the same should directly be examined and approved by the finance department without sending them to planning, in accordance with the guidelines issued in May 2012,” said an official.

The office memorandum — guidelines for release of GIA in installments-issued in May 2012 — lays out a schedule for sending proposals with required details and funds utilization certificate for the fiscal year 2012-13. According to May 2012 guidelines, requests for release of first installment equal to 25 percent of the approved budget estimates and second of installment equal to 50 percent of the estimate may be sent by May 10 and September 30 respectively through the administrative department. Third and the final installment based on revised estimates may be submitted latest by December 31.

Fast-tracking files

