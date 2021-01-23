Delhi Congress files PIL seeking details of fund by city government to 3 municipal corporations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt said on Friday that he has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking details of funds provided by the city government to the three municipal corporations and its expenditure by the civic bodies.

At a press conference, Dutt said the BJP, which has been ruling the municipal corporations for the past 13 years, had stated in its manifesto for the 2017 civic body polls that if the Delhi government does not pay the funds due to them then it will get the same from the Centre.

“Currently, the plight of the municipal corporations is that neither the Central government, nor the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation has been giving any fund to them,” he claimed. This is “severely hampering” payment of salaries to frontline corona warriors who risked their lives to work overtime during the COVID-19 lockdown and thereafter, the Congress leader said.The BJP and the AAP have been involved in a war of words over the issue.