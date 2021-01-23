STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I pick up ideas on the go: 'Excess Baggage' author Richa S Mukherjee

Going on a solo journey when you are going through troubles in your daily life can teach you a lot, is what Richa S Mukherjee, tries to prove in her new book titled Excess Baggage.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Going on a solo journey when you are going through troubles in your daily life can teach you a lot, is what Richa S Mukherjee, tries to prove in her new book titled Excess Baggage. She has already authored the hilarious thriller, Kanpur Khoofiya Pvt Ltd, soon to be personified into a web series, and I Didn’t Expect To Be Expecting, which is another humorous take on what it means to be an independent woman.

Excess Baggage is the story of love, hope and takes a route of self-discovery, coated in intense laughter. The story features a mother and daughter who are constantly at loggerheads due to the baggage of their painful past and the incongruent choices that they have made through life.

When the quarrelling women unexpectedly become travel partners, they go on a journey that will eventually force them to reevaluate their lives. The book is peppered with wanderlust and witticisms, and just as Kanpur Khoofiya Pvt Ltd, it is set to get adapted into a movie.

Talking about infusing humour in the book, Mukherjee points out that it is easier to tackle difficult issues through writing laced with humour. “My writing gravitates to humour due to this facet. The ideas come organically. I am very absorbent of the things happening around me and I pick up ideas on the go,” she says. Mukherjee penned all her three books while moving in and out of Delhi.

“I lived in Delhi for a considerable part of my life, and have written in parks and heritage sites, especially poetry in Delhi winters. I especially miss Nehru Park, and Lodhi garden of the capital city. Now as I am in Mumbai, I miss this part of my life a lot,” says the ex-journalist and poet, who has also started to dabble in screenplays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Richa S Mukherjee Excess Baggage
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp