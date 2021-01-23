Manoj Tiwari to launch Ram Mandir donation drive from riot-hit areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will undertake a ‘Rath Yatra’ in his parliamentary constituency to collect contributions from all sections of society, including constituents from the minority community, for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Tiwari plans to kickstart the door-to-door collection drive from localities which were badly affected during the communal violence last year that erupted after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The drive will begin on February 1, also the birthday of the North East Delhi MP, and end on February 27. “Several brothers and sisters from the minority community also want to contribute to the construction of Ram Mandir. I will also go to their houses, shops and establishments and seek donations,” said the actor-turned-politician. Tiwari had got 7.8 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and he, therefore, is expecting that people will contribute generously.

“The money collected will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra which has been mandated to collect funds for the temple construction,” Neelkant Bakshi, a BJP functionary said. During the collection campaign, Tiwari will travel across the northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency in a modified minibus.

Two other BJP MPs – Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri will also campaign in their constituencies.

“Donation coupons in the denominations of `10,100 and `1,000 have been printed which will be given to people who contribute. They can keep the vouchers as souvenirs. We plan to go to all 360 villages in the national capital,” said Verma, MP from West Delhi.

“A 500-year-old dream is finally being realised and people are readily coming forward to do their bit for the temple,” said South Delhi MP Bidhuri. Delhi BJP will also launch a door-to-door campaign from February 1 to seek contributions for the temple with a target to reach out to 43 lakh households. The party will also facilitate individual donors, who will donate a ‘large’ amount, at its headquarters.

On Thursday, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Gambhir handed over a cheque of `1 crore to for the same. “Over 1,100 teams of 5,600 workers will reach out to 43 lakh households in a special campaign starting February 1,” said Ashok Goel Devraha, vice president of Delhi BJP.