STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The Switch Fix joins hands with Blue Tokai, Greenr Café to promote zero-waste lifestyle

Two body scrubs derived from this coffee waste — Clean Bean for oily skin and Daily Grind for dry skin, with shampoo bars in the pipeline.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Switch Fix initiatives

The Switch Fix initiatives

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

To make sustainable living a no-compromise way of life, plant-based personal care brand, The Switch Fix joined hands with Blue Tokai coffee roasters and Greenr Café to unveil two new initiatives promoting a zero-waste lifestyle. “Globally, 23 million tonnes of coffee goes to waste every year.

Climate change is making our coffee vulnerable, and to mitigate its impact, we must work towards creating a circular economy; the kind of economy that makes the most of the limited resources we have. As part of the ‘Coffee Beans a Lot To Us’ initiative, we have partnered with Blue Tokai to repurpose their coffee excess and create personal care products that are safe for us as well as the planet,” says Co-founder Abhishek Kumar.

Coffee scrubs and two of the
12 artworks at Greenr Café, Gurugram

Two body scrubs derived from this coffee waste — Clean Bean for oily skin and Daily Grind for dry skin, with shampoo bars in the pipeline. Co-founder Rhea Shukla says, “All our products are about clean and conscious living, but these coffee scrubs are the first from our repurposed ingredient range.”

The brand is known for its plastic-free packaging and cruelty- free agenda, and water-saving products such as bamboo toothbrushes, shampoo bars with ingredients like hemp seed oil, activated charcoal, blue tea, along with a range of deep conditioners, and hair oils. “We collect their excess coffee, sundry it and blend it with plant-based oils and butter to create exfoliation products,” adds Shukla.

A Greenr World
Another initiative undertaken by the duo is ‘Making the World Greenr’ to bust the misconceptions around vegan food and lifestyle. Kumar says, “Greenr Café offers a plant-based menu. So, we reached out to them with an idea of creating an art gallery creating awareness about plantbased ingredients, and they immediately fell in love with the idea.” This art installation of 12 different artworks is on display at Greenr Café, 32nd Milestone, Gurugram, till January 31.

“Every artwork shows a vegan ingredient done in different art styles to accentuate the vibrancy of vegan living. There are ingredients, like acai berry, that we both use, albeit in very different ways,” says Shukla, a visual artist, who has created most of these art pieces. The brand sources its raw material from partners who directly source from farmers in the villages of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and more. About the future plans for these initiatives, Kumar says, “We are working on expanding our haircare range with more safe, sustainable and effective shampoo bars.

And some additions to our skincare range. We plan on increasing partnerships with local farmers and communities to ensure lower carbon footprint, while increasing the fulfillment speed.” Shukla adds, “We love to keep working with like-minded people and brands to support the ecosystem of sustainable and conscious living.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Switch Fix zero-waste lifestyle Blue Tokai Greenr Café
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp