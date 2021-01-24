JNU spent over Rs 9.90 lakh on Swami Vivekananda statue unveiling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another controversy is brewing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after an RTI reply revealed that the varsity spent over Rs 9.90 lakh over the unveiling event of a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the campus. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on November 12 last year.

The RTI, filed by a JNU student in December, has sought a ‘copy(s) of proposal letter(s) for the demand of fund for the unveiling of the statue of Swami Vivekananda in JNU campus on 12 Nov 2020’ and ‘amount of fund sanctioned for the programme of the unveiling of the statue’.

In reply to the first query, the varsity said, “No such information is available”. Responding to the second query, it said that Rs 9,90,650 has been sanctioned towards the programme of unveiling the statue. The JNUSU has alleged that the administration’s response was indicative of a scam. “On one hand, the JNU administration says that there is no such information available for demand of funds. On the other, it has spent a huge amount on without any proposal.”

“Such a hefty expenditure was incurred at a time when the JNU administration claims it does not have the money to buy books and journals in the library. The library fund was reduced significantly in 2019. Students are unable to access online classes. The condition of hostels is completely shabby and JNU administration does not have money to repair. However, it does have large amount to spend on one event,” it said. RP Singh, rector-III, chairman of committee for the installation of the statue did not responded to calls and messages made by this newspaper.