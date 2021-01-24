STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU spent over Rs 9.90 lakh on Swami Vivekananda statue unveiling

The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on November 12 last year.  

Published: 24th January 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Another controversy is brewing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after an RTI reply revealed that the varsity spent over Rs 9.90 lakh over the unveiling event of a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the campus. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on November 12 last year.  

The RTI, filed by a JNU student in December, has sought a ‘copy(s) of proposal letter(s) for the demand of fund for the unveiling of the statue of Swami Vivekananda in JNU campus on 12 Nov 2020’ and ‘amount of fund sanctioned for the programme of the unveiling of the statue’. 

In reply to the first query, the varsity said, “No such information is available”. Responding to the second query, it said that Rs 9,90,650 has been sanctioned towards the programme of unveiling the statue.  The JNUSU has alleged that the administration’s response was indicative of a scam. “On one hand, the JNU administration says that there is no such information available for demand of funds. On the other, it has spent a huge amount on without any proposal.” 

“Such a hefty expenditure was incurred at a time when the JNU administration claims it does not have the money to buy books and journals in the library. The library fund was reduced significantly in 2019. Students are unable to access online classes. The condition of hostels is completely shabby and JNU administration does not have money to repair. However, it does have large amount to spend on one event,” it said. RP Singh, rector-III, chairman of committee for the installation of the statue did not responded to calls and messages made by this newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Swami Vivekananda
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp