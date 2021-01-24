STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Planning to step out on Republic Day? Delhi police issues traffic advisory for road movement

According to the advisory, on January 26, the parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to National Stadium.

Published: 24th January 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Police said that in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, the information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate a smooth passage of the Republic Day parade and movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the procession and tableaux, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday for commuters to help avoid the roads where traffic will be restricted.

However, the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Ground.

"There will be wreath laying function at National War Memorial at 09.00 am," it stated.

The police said no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6.00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, wheras Rajpath is already out of bounds.

"No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11.00 pm on Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 05.00 am on January 26 till tableaux crosses Tilak Marg. From 04.00 am on January 26 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both carriageways. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the tableaux," it stated.

Delhi traffic police requested road users to accordingly plan their journies and avoid the route of parade and tableaux, from 4 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience.

It further said that the metro services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be permitted between 5 am till 12 noon on Jaunary 26, while the same will not be allowed at Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO between from 8:45 am to 12 noon on Republic day.

In general public instruction, police said that in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, the information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

"Flying of sub conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of national capital territory of Delhi till February 15," it added.

