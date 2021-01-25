Fire breaks out in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, 2 injured

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in the Paschim Vihar area of the national capital in the wee hours of Monday.

According to fire department officials, a call was received at around 1:05 am after which they pressed at least seven fire tenders into service.

The floor where the fire broke out, is an office of property dealers.

Two persons were rescued from the building and rushed to a hospital with 50 per cent and 10 per cent burn injuries.

Further details are awaited.