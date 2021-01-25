STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 7,400 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on January 25

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centres across Delhi.

Covaxin

A health official shows a Covaxin vaccine dose at a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 7,400 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday as the inoculation drive picked up pace in the city, recording 91 per cent turnout for the day, officials said.

The targeted number for vaccination on January 25 was 8,100, they said.

"On January 25, 7,408 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, with a coverage span of 91.5 per cent. AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 14 persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target).

The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

On Monday, the count was 110 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, and 100 at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, a senior doctor at RGSSH said.

Figures from other hospitals were awaited.

Counselling sessions conducted over the past few days have helped in ramping up the number, the doctor said.

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

