STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tableaux at tractor parade to depict farmers’ protest

The tractor parade by agitating farmers on January 26, like the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, will feature tableaux depicting themes related to the protest against the new farm laws.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A tableau for the Kisan Gantantra Parade stands ready at the Singhu border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The tractor parade by agitating farmers on January 26, like the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, will feature tableaux depicting themes related to the protest against the new farm laws. According to the organisers, these tableaux from across states will also provide glimpses of the village life, history of the farmers’ movement in India, the role of women farmers and farming practices followed in different states. 

According to a farmer leader, directions were issued to all organisations participating in the protest to prepare tableaux for the parade. About one-third of the tractor-trolleys participating in the parade will have tableaux, he said. Children from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region have also planned a tableau on farmer suicides. While tableaux from states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will show how fruits and vegetables are cultivated in the hilly regions, participants from Punjab and Haryana will showcase traditional and modern farming technology.

Each tractor will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs. A war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms, according the a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route for  any medical emergency.

Another farmer leader said around 2,500 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful. The volunteers have been given badges and identity cards.Only five people will be allowed on a tractor and strict vigil is being maintained to thwart any criminal activity. A team of ex-servicemen will keep an eye on the security situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tableau Farmers parade tableau republic day parade
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp