Ashoka Pillar unveiled, CM Kejriwal says, ‘moment of pride’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Kejriwal on Monday unveiled the Ashoka Pillar on the Delhi assembly premises and said the symbol of national integrity should remind legislators that they are in the service of the people.He also congratulated Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for the “commendable work” done to improve the infrastructure of the assembly.

“When ministers and MLAs sit in the assembly, they should remember that they have been chosen and elected by the people, and every word that they say should be dedicated to those very people. Ministers are in service of those people, not their masters,” Kejriwal said on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.The Ashoka Chakra, which was adopted as the national symbol of India on January 26, 1950, reminds the people of the values of India as a democracy and a republic, the chief minister said.

“The picture of Raja Nahar Singh has been installed in the gallery of the assembly. Many warriors have made sacrifices to make the country self-reliant, and you will find their pictures installed in the gallery,” he said.Kejriwal also mentioned that it was after Goel’s initiative, that festivals of every religion are celebrated in the assembly complex.“This is the beauty of this country, our country belongs to the people of every religion and culture,” he said.

With PTI inputs