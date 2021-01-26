STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City under heavy security cover for R-Day, farmers’ rally

5-layer protection in place in and around the national capital to maintain law & order; sharpshooters, snipers among 6,000 armed personnel deployed at Rajpath

People wait in a long queue at Central Secretariat Metro Station as a security personnel keeps watch on Monday ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has been brought under a multi-layered security cover in view of Republic Day celebrations and the proposed tractor parade by farmers on Tuesday. Thousands of armed personnel have been deployed at Rajpath and several border points of the city. A five-layer security cover comprising of border pickets, inner, middle and outer security has been deployed in and around the city to maintain law and order, said a senior police official.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed at Rajpath to maintain vigil for Republic Day celebrations, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal. Delhi Police has set up its facial recognition system at vantage points. On Tuesday, sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed on top of high-rise buildings to keep watch on the eight-km-long parade route.

“We have 140 CCTV cameras across Republic Day parade route and along with the enclosures. We have identified and set up facial recognition system at 30 identified spots at the Rajpath from where the public would enter. This system is fed with a database of nearly over 50,000 people including that of suspected terrorists, criminals and anti-social elements,” said another senior police officer.To maintain law and order during the farmers’ tractor parade, thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at border points.

“Adequate and enough force will be deployed. We are keeping a close check on Twitter handles trying to disrupt the march. The permission has been given after hours of meeting with the farmers and we trust they will not break any agreement and rules,” said a senior police official.Delhi Police has given a ‘No Objection Certificate’ to conduct the rally after the farmer leaders agreed for 36 conditions. As per the conditions, the farmers can only have 5000 tractors and 5000 participants.

Commissioner reviews rally routes
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava visited the routes approved for the farmers’ rally. He has directed all officers and personnel, as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), to be prepared to maintain law and order in the wake of the tractor parade

TAGS
republic day rally farmers rally tractor parade Delhi security
